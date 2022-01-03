Powerball Jackpot reaches $540 million ahead of Monday’s drawing

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Lottery is ringing in the new year with high winnings and new games.

The Powerball drawing for Monday, January 3 is up to $540 million, the Mega Millions drawing for Tuesday, January 4 is up to $244 million, and the Mississippi Match 5 drawing for Tuesday, January 4 is up to $65,000.

One player recently won $100,000 from the Powerball Saturday, January 1 drawing. The winning ticket was purchased from Pearl Brandon LLC at 3601 Highway 80 East in Pearl. The numbers for the New Year’s drawing were 6-12-39-48-50 and Powerball 7.

New scratch-off games are available this year, too. Lottery retailers will begin selling the following new games on Tuesday, January 4: