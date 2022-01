JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Powerball and Mega Millions drawings have reached a combined $863 million as players hope to win big.

The Powerball jackpot reached $610 million for the Wednesday, January 5 drawing. This will be the 40th draw for the current jackpot.

The Mega Millions jackpot reached $253 million for the Tuesday, January 4 drawing. This will be the 21st draw for the current jackpot.

The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot remains at $65,000 for the Tuesday, January 4 drawing.