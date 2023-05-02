GULFPORT, Miss. (WJTV) – A pregnant Gulfport teenager and her unborn child were shot and killed on Sunday, April 30.

The Sun Herald reported 16-year-old JaKamori Lake was shot in the head and died shortly after she was brought to a local hospital.

According to police, Lake was three and a half months pregnant.

Investigators said the shooting happened at the Gables Apartments on 32nd Street. Police said somebody dropped Lake off at the hospital.

They later arrested four teenagers in connection to the fatal shooting. Police said 15-year-old Brenton Brumfield was charged with second degree murder and one count of homicide of an unborn child.

The other three teenagers were charged with hindering the prosecution of another. One was identified as Jamarrion Jackson, 19, and the other two were minors, age 13 and 17.

Police said Brumfield and Jackson were taken to the Harrison County Adult Detention Center. Brumfield’s bond at $500,000 and Jackson’s bond at $25,000.

The juveniles were taken to the Harrison County Youth Detention Center.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the Gulfport Police Department at 228-868-5959.