Pregnant SBC basketball player dies in car wreck in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – A Southern Baptist College (SBC) basketball player and her unborn child died in a car wreck on Tuesday, December 7.
The Laurel Leader Call reported Kobie Wesley, 20, of Philadelphia, was traveling north on Highway 15 between Union and Philadelphia in a 2016 Toyota Camry when she lost control of her car and hit a tree.
Wesley and her unborn child died during the crash. The two passengers in the car, Hailey Jefferson and Jerinell Jefferson, were taken to Choctaw Health Center in Philadelphia with moderate injuries. According to authorities, none of the car’s occupants were wearing seatbelts during the crash.
The crash is under investigation by Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP).