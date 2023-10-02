JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Preparations are underway at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson for the 164th Mississippi State Fair, which takes place October 5-15.

“The Mississippi State Fair is a time-honored tradition that showcases all the best livestock exhibitions, local artists and attractions, exciting shows and southern-style foods that our state has to offer,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson. “Under the leadership of Mississippi State Fairgrounds Director Michael Lasseter, our fairgrounds staff has worked tirelessly to ensure the 164th State Fair will be bigger, better and safer than ever.”

There will be carnival rides and games, fair foods, pig races, the Zerbini Family Circus, live entertainment, livestock shows, and an antique car show. The Ag Expo will be located inside the Trade Mart.

The Mississippi State Fair Beauty Pageant will take place Friday, October 6 at 4:00 p.m., and the Mississippi State Fair Talent Show will be Saturday, October 7 at 2:00 p.m., both inside the Mississippi Coliseum.

The Tri-State Rodeo will be held inside the Kirk Fordice Equine Center October 7-8. Senior American Day, which features live entertainment, muffins, coffee, door prizes, vendors and a health fair, will be held on Wednesday, October 11 at 9:00 a.m. Returning to the Kirk Fordice Equine Center will be the Horse, Mule and Pony Pull on Friday, October 13 and Saturday, October 14.

Four nationally recognized artists will perform inside the Mississippi Coliseum: Josh Turner, ERNEST, the Commodores and Christian artist Jeremy Camp.

A special ‘Cupid’s Line Dance Xperience’ will be held on Sunday, October 8. The comedy show, ‘Funny Friday at the Fair,’ featuring Mississippi native Rita Brent, JJ Williamson, Kerwin Claiborne, Marvin Hunter and DJ Koolaid, will take place on Friday, October 13. Local artists and bands will perform on the Main Stage, near the Midway, throughout the duration of the fair.

Taste of Dixie National Rodeo shows will start at 6:30 p.m. every weekday and at 2:30 and 6:30 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. Special guest, Forrie J. Smith, will also make an appearance at the Taste of Dixie National Rodeo to meet and greet fans October 7-8 at 2:00 p.m. and 6:30 p.m.

For the first time ever, the Mississippi State Fair will host a competition to recruit talent for the hit singing show, American Idol, inside the Mississippi Coliseum. The semi-finals competition between the top 40 auditions will be held on Monday, October 9 at 6:00 p.m. and the top 20 contestants will then advance to the finals on Tuesday, October 10 beginning at 6:00 p.m. The final five artists chosen through this process will win a VIP Executive Producer Audition.

KNOW BEFORE YOU GO:

The 2023 Mississippi State Fair opens at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 5. The ribbon cutting will be held at Gate 1 at the corner of Jefferson Street and Amite Street. The Biscuit Booth will be open early for those who attend the ribbon cutting.

Gate admission is $5.00 per person, and parking is $5.00 per car. Children ages 5 and under will be admitted free of charge. The public can purchase advance admission tickets at the Coliseum Box Office until 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 5.

All concert tickets purchased in advance include same-day general admission to the fairgrounds. Concert and entertainment tickets can be purchased in advance at www.ticketmaster.com and the Coliseum Box Office.

Fair admission is free every weekday from 11:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m., except on Monday, October 9, Columbus Day.

Beginning at 9:00 p.m., any guest under the age of eighteen (18) seeking admission to the Fairgrounds must be accompanied by a legal adult (21 or older). Any guest may be asked to show official proof of age to be admitted after 9:00 p.m. Guests are encouraged to bring identification.

When entering the Midway, all guests will proceed through one of several entry security points utilizing a metal detector.

All bags are subject to search. The maximum bag size that will be accepted into the Fair is 12”x12”x6”.

No outside food or beverage allowed.

No marketing, soliciting, political, or vending items allowed unless and as authorized under Fairground regulations.

Pursuant to state law, the legal carry of firearms by all lawful adults is recognized on the Mississippi Fairgrounds.

No animals (other than service animals or as authorized by Fair management for Fair activities), banners, fireworks/explosives, or laser pointers allowed.