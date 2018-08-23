State

President Trump endorses US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith's bid for office

Posted: Aug 23, 2018 05:27 PM CDT

WASHINGTON D.C. - US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith received a long-expected endorsement from President Donal Trump today.

In Tweet, the President praised her leadership abilities and stance on the President's policy agenda.

Hyde-Smith was appointed to fill the post held by long time US Senator Thad Cochran when he retired in April. The junior Senator from the State of Mississippi responded with a Tweet of her own.

 

Hyde Smith faces state Senator Chris McDaniel and former US Secretary of Agriculture Mike Espy in the general election in November.

