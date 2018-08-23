President Trump endorses US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith's bid for office
WASHINGTON D.C. - US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith received a long-expected endorsement from President Donal Trump today.
In Tweet, the President praised her leadership abilities and stance on the President's policy agenda.
Hyde-Smith was appointed to fill the post held by long time US Senator Thad Cochran when he retired in April. The junior Senator from the State of Mississippi responded with a Tweet of her own.
Hyde Smith faces state Senator Chris McDaniel and former US Secretary of Agriculture Mike Espy in the general election in November.
- Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
