President Trump endorses US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith's bid for office

WASHINGTON D.C. - US Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith received a long-expected endorsement from President Donal Trump today.

In Tweet, the President praised her leadership abilities and stance on the President's policy agenda. .@cindyhydesmith has helped me put America First! She’s strong on the Wall, is helping me create Jobs, loves our Vets and fights for our conservative judges... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 23, 2018

Hyde-Smith was appointed to fill the post held by long time US Senator Thad Cochran when he retired in April. The junior Senator from the State of Mississippi responded with a Tweet of her own.

I could not be more honored to have your endorsement, @realDonaldTrump! #MAGA #Cindy2018 #TeamCindy pic.twitter.com/yxRah37ozX — Cindy Hyde-Smith (@cindyhydesmith) August 23, 2018

Hyde Smith faces state Senator Chris McDaniel and former US Secretary of Agriculture Mike Espy in the general election in November.