JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Agriculture and Commerce (MDAC) is accepting grant proposals from qualified nonprofits to implement projects through the Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program.

The program was established by the Mississippi Legislature in 2022 to help residents with limited access to fresh fruits and vegetables and support local farmers by providing matching dollar incentives for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits redeemed at farmers markets and retailers.

“The Mississippi Healthy Food and Families Program is a win-win for both consumers and farmers. This program provides increased access to fresh, nutritious produce for residents that need it the most while expanding marketing opportunities for our local farmers,” said Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson.

Qualified nonprofits can submit grant proposals seeking funding to implement projects that provide incentives for Mississippi residents using SNAP benefits to double the purchases of fruits and vegetables at participating Mississippi farmers markets and retailers. Funding available this cycle is $360,000.

The submission deadline is January 31, 2023. Nonprofits can visit MDAC’s website to learn more about the program.