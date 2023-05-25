INDIANOLA, Miss. (WJTV) – An Indianola family demanded justice after an 11-year-old was shot in the chest allegedly by a police officer.

A rally was held outside of Indianola City Hall on Thursday, May 25. Attorney Carlos Moore called for the city to take action after 11-year-old Aderrien Murry was shot.

Bailey Martin, press secretary for the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), said the officer-involved shooting happened around 6:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 20 at a home on BB King Road.

Indianola police were responding to a domestic disturbance at the home when the shooting happened, according to Martin.

Nakala Murry, the boy’s mother, said police were called to the house because the boy’s father came over and was acting irate. When he acted this way, she knew something could potentially happen and wanted “to stop it right there.” She snuck her phone to her son and asked him to call her mother and the police.

Moore called for the termination of Officer Greg Capers and Chief Ronald Sampson. He said Murry was shot in the chest by Capers.

The attorney also called for the release of body camera footage of the incident, which has not been released by the Indianola Police Department.

“We gave you 48 hours to do the right thing. We told you on Monday evening that if you did not immediately terminate Greg Capers, we would be here,” stated Moore during the rally.

The attorney also requested assistance from the U.S. Department of Justice in the case.

Moore said Murry is recovering from his injury at home.

Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating the officer-involved shooting. Once their investigation has been completed, they will share their findings with the Attorney General’s Office.