JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Eighty-one people can now call themselves Americans. They were sworn in on Thursday during a naturalization ceremony.

Dozens of people from more than 30 different countries are now citizens of the United States.

Emotion filled the auditorium as friends and family saw them become American citizens. United States District Judge Daniel P. Jordan administered the Oath of Allegiance and said he is honored to be a part of the final step.

“U.S. citizenship guarantees that these applicants will have the opportunity of life liberty and the pursuit of happiness. I’m pleased to inform this court that each applicant appearing today has been examined under oath by an officer of the citizenship and immigration services of the U.S., and each has been found qualified in every respect for citizenship,” said U.S. Attorney Darren Lamarca.

This process usually takes up to seven years. Applicants have to pass a rigorous background check as well as taking multiple tests.

Twenty-three candidates requested name changes, and they were granted after Jordan signed a name change order. After everyone recited the oath, they were then presented with their certificate of citizenship.

Individuals who didn’t show up to take the oath were deleted from the list and their certificates were returned to United States Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).