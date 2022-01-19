PSC approves rate hikes for Entergy, Mississippi Power

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, the Mississippi Public Service Commission (PSC) approved rate hikes due to the increasing cost of natural gas for Entergy and Mississippi Power.

The Yazoo Herald reported the commission decided to accept written comments on the net metering rule until February 1, 2022. A hearing on the matter will be held on February 8 at 10:00 a.m.

Entergy officials it needs $80 million more from its customers in the form of higher rates for the next two years due to higher natural gas prices, while Mississippi Power said it needs $63 million more from customers.

Entergy customers who use 1,000 kilowatt hours per month would see an increase of $7.81 on their February bill. Mississippi Power asked the commission for a hike of $3.86 per month for a 1,000 kWh customer, which would take effect in February.

The rate hikes for the two companies will be subject to a review every 90 days by the commission.