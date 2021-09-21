Public comments on proposed changes to Mississippi’s Child Care Payment Program

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Proposed changes to Mississippi’s Child Care Payment Program (CCPP) policy brought on a slew of public comments, which discussed the barriers parents and single families face under the largest early childhood program in the state.

On Tuesday, the Mississippi Department of Human Services (MDHS) listened in on those concerns in a virtual meeting. On average, the CCPP serves about 22,000 students.

Child care is one of the biggest expenses families face, which was made more difficult by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Training for parents needs to be accessible and not during the day. They can’t leave their job.”

“We urge MDHS to make this important change and remove child support enforcement as a CCPP requirement.”

According to data from the Economic Policy Institute, a typical family in Mississippi would allot at least 22% of its income on child care.

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services reported child care is affordable, if it costs no more than 7% of a family’s income. The department added less than 30% of Mississippi families can even afford infant care.

MDHS is the state agency charged with administering CCPP. The White House has supplied funds to help with early childhood educators and family child care providers to keep their doors open in Mississippi.