Public Service Commission to release report on grid reliability in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Public Service Commission will issue a report in January 2022 that addresses the lessons learned from February’s ice storm in Mississippi.

The Northside Sun reported the commission might hold a work session for the public in January with utility officials to discuss the report. Leaders said the report will mainly focus on the reliability of the electric grid in the state.

Central District Commissioner Brent Bailey said, “I believe that the utilities, all of them in general, do a really good job of protecting the integrity of the transmission network because those are the ones where something happens and a lot of people are impacted. And, and you know, it’s not as easy to do a quick repair and restoration on those as it is the line in the front yard. So they annually assess the full transmission network and do risk-based analysis on what upgrades or repairs replacements are needed.”

The review is also focusing on the impact of Entergy’s membership in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator (MISO) regional transmission organization. The company agreed to join MISO in 2013.