Quitman man sentenced for armed robbery of Choctaw casino

QUITMAN, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, a Quitman man was sentenced to 16 years in federal prison for the armed robbery of a Choctaw casino.

On July 9, 2020, prosecutors said William Christopher Belk, 33, entered the Bok Homa Casino located on the Choctaw Indian Reservation near Sandersville, Mississippi, armed with a handgun. Once inside, Belk pointed the handgun at a casino security officer, took several items of property from the casino officer then fled the scene in a resort vehicle.

Shortly after leaving the casino property, a Sandersville Police officer spotted the casino vehicle and attempted to arrest Belk. Prosecutors said Belk fired upon and injured the officer, then drove away toward Laurel, Mississippi. Laurel police officers eventually spotted the vehicle and were able to arrest Belk on state charges including assault on a police officer.

In August 2020, a federal grand jury indicted Belk, charging him with robbery, use of a firearm during a crime of violence and theft from an Indian gaming establishment. In February 2021, Belk pled guilty to robbery and the use of a firearm during a crime of violence.