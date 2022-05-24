JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – An independent investigation alleged that the Southern Baptist Convention (SBC) covered up cases of abuse for almost two decades.

The report, commissioned by SBC, showed how survivors of abuse were met with “resistance, stonewalling and outright hostility” from the convention.

According to the report, an internal list of accused abusers was kept secret from the public, survivors were ignored or intimidated when reporting abuse and internal investigations were rejected by SBC leadership.

Among the cases in the investigation was that of a former Clinton music minister, John Langworthy.

According to the report, former SBC President Jack Graham quietly dismissed Langworthy in 1989 after rumors of inappropriate behavior.

Langworthy pled guilty to five counts of abuse in Jackson 22 years later.

The Survivors Network of Those Abused by Priests (SNAP) Communication Manager Mike McDonnell shared his reaction to the report.

“It’s not shocking. It’s not surprising to us at all. In fact, the numbers looked low to me. I believe that there are going to be more victims that come forward,” said McDonnell.

The report mentioned interviews with 25 survivors. Approximately 330 total individuals were interviewed in the report.

On moving forward, McDonnell emphasized the need for the list of abusers to be made public.

“There’s only one way to get through this. That’s to clean up the wreckage of your past and to admit and demonstrate that these are the faults. These are our failures. We need to be transparent and accountable for every single one of those,” said McDonnell.

The Mississippi Baptist Convention Board released a statement to WJTV 12 News about the report.