PHILADELPHIA, Miss. (WJTV) – Most 2023 Neshoba County Fair attendees have been to Mississippi’s Giant House Party before. WJTV 12 News talked to those arriving at the fair for the first time to get their perspective on the fair stretching back to 1889.

Michael Griffith: from Columbia, MS

Michael “Duck” Griffith, a Columbia, MS native attending the Neshoba County Fair for the first time (Source: WJTV)

Michael “Duck” Griffith came to the Neshoba County Fair on Wednesday to listen to Delbert Hosemann’s candidate speech. He traveled on a group bus with others from Hattiesburg to watch his speech.

Griffith told WJTV 12 News that he met the current lieutenant governor when he was running for the Mississippi State Senate in 2011. The speech was not the only memorable part of his experience.

“I would love to come back,” Griffith said to WJTV 12 News.

Griffith found the organization and layout of the fair particularly appealing.

“It looks like a little Bourbon Street with all the homes here,” Griffith said.

Marlee Washington: Philadelphia, MS

Marlee Washington, center, with friends at the Neshoba County Fair (Source: WJTV)

Washington was honored at the Neshoba County Fair Tuesday for winning Miss Black Neshoba County. It was an award that Marlee’s mother, Melonie Washington, received 25 years ago.

Washington is a rising junior at Neshoba Central High School. Since 8th grade, she has been class president. She has a 4.0 GPA, is a special honor roll student, is a two-time state champion in powerlifting, and is a cheerleader.

After visiting for the first time, Marlee hopes to uphold another tradition in her life: attending the Neshoba County Fair. Tuesday was the first time she attended the event dating back to 1889. She told WJTV 12 News that her experience Tuesday is what will bring her back to Mississippi’s giant house party.

“It has been really, really, amazing. The hospitality is great, the food is delicious, and I really hope to come back,” Marlee said.

Stacy Brantley: Philadelphia, MS

Stacy Brantley, a central Georgia native, enjoys his experience at the Neshoba County Fair (Source: WJTV)

This central Georgia native recently moved to Philadelphia. On Wednesday, Brantley went to the fair with friends. The President and CEO of Citizens Bank listened to political speeches Wednesday morning, ate food, and sat on the racetrack at the fairgrounds.

Brantley’s company sponsored a One Coast event on the fairgrounds Wednesday evening. The event brought a conglomerate of business and political leaders to be together over food. Brantley spoke to WJTV 12 News of the uniqueness of the fair.

“This just doesn’t exist anywhere else. It’s really neat to see families gather and spend time together,” Brantley said.

Like Griffith, the political aspect of the Neshoba County Fair is a draw for Brantley. He plans to listen to the governor’s speeches set for Thursday.

“It’s great to see our politicians getting out and spreading their message. Otherwise, just really enjoying fellowshipping with people here locally and from around the state,” Brantley said.

The 2023 Neshoba County Fair officially ends on Friday at midnight.