Tire wear concept. Danger of using old car bald tire with very little tread remaining. (Source: Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – As tens of millions drive this weekend for Independence Day, tire companies recommend drivers check the rubber that moves them down the highway.

The U.S. Tire Manufacturer’s Association designated this year’s National Tire Safety Week from July 28 to July 4. This week, companies encourage consumers to check on the status of their tires to ensure that their tires don’t compromise the safety of their vehicles.

According to the USTMA, 70% of U.S. drivers have not checked their tire pressure in the last 30 days. In a Discount Tire press release, the company recommends checking air pressure monthly to maintain good fuel economy and mitigate potential tire issues.

The company also developed an acronym –Do Your P.A.R.T.– to help drivers safely reach their destinations.

Pressure: Check your tires’ air pressure when cool at least once a month, especially before a long trip. Low pressure leads to poor handling, worse gas mileage, excessive wear, and overloading. Tires constantly lose air due to impacts and strains of bumps and turns. Temperature change also affects air pressure (for every 10 degrees in ambient temperature change, the tire air pressure changes one psi). Alignment: Important to your vehicle’s tire wear is getting the suspension checked by an expert, as irregular tire wear can develop if anything is out of alignment. Rotate: Tires should be rotated every 6,000 miles or earlier if uneven wear develops. Tread: Tread depth determines a vehicle’s safe stopping distance. You can check it by sticking a penny upside down in a tread groove. If Lincoln’s head is visible, replace the tire.

Discount tires also recommend drivers adopt these tips:

Know your tire’s age — The older a tire, the higher the risk for failure. The rubber becomes more rigid and brittle as tires age, losing elasticity and strength. The D.O.T. number reveals the age of your tire. Discount Tire recommends replacing any tire that’s six years old or more.

— The older a tire, the higher the risk for failure. The rubber becomes more rigid and brittle as tires age, losing elasticity and strength. The D.O.T. number reveals the age of your tire. Discount Tire recommends replacing any tire that’s six years old or more. Check your trunk — Most new vehicles come equipped with tire inflation kits that include puncture-coating sealants and air compressors instead of a traditional spare tire. Check to see what your vehicle has, and make sure you have a roadside-assistance plan such as A.A.A.

— Most new vehicles come equipped with tire inflation kits that include puncture-coating sealants and air compressors instead of a traditional spare tire. Check to see what your vehicle has, and make sure you have a roadside-assistance plan such as A.A.A. Shop and get a tire safety check on your schedule — Most auto dealerships and tire shops allow customers to quickly research, shop, and schedule service or installation appointments. Discount Tire recommends using Treadwell, their online tire-buying guide, to get customizable tire and wheel recommendations based on your specific vehicle, where you live, and personal driving habits.