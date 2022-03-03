OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The 2022 RebelTHON fundraiser set a new record for participants on Saturday, February 26.

The University of Mississippi’s 10th annual student-driven dance marathon raised $227,148 for Children’s of Mississippi, the Children’s Miracle Network hospital at the UM Medical Center.

“The students registered set a record for the organization,” said Harrison Grimes, a senior mathematics and economics major from Madison and RebelTHON president. “We ended up having a record 708 of our participants raise at least $100.”