RECALL: King Bio recalls thirty-two childrens products

King Bio voluntarily recalled thirty-two of its' kid and infant products after a small number of their products tested positive for microbial contamination.

According to the company, "Administration or use of drug products with microbial contamination, could potentially result in increased infections that may require medical intervention and could result in infections that could be life-threatening to certain individuals. King Bio has not received reports of injury or illness to date."

The Federal Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has a list of the products online.

The recall is for products produced in August a year ago up until April of 2018. The alert is for their two-ounce bottles. These products are sold locally in Walgreens and Wal-Mart.

• DK Attention & Learning Enh.

• Chicken Pox Symptom Relief

• Children's Appetite & Weight

• Children's Appetite Enhance

• Children's Cough Relief

• Children's Fever Reliever

• Children's Growth & Development

• DK Newborn Tonic

• DK Nosebleed Relief

• TonsilPlex

• Children's Ear Relief Formula

• DK Teething

• DK Colic Relief

• Tummy Aches

• Kids Multi-Strain Flu Relief

• Kids Stress & Anxiety

• Kids Sleep Aid

• Kids Bed Wetting (NP)

• Kids Candida 4 oz

The other products involved may only be obtained by medical professionals.

For additional questions or concerns you can contact King Bio at recall@kingbio.com or 866-298-2740.