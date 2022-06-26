A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are mor than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.
But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which being how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.
Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Mississippi.
Many of these recipes are great for any skill levels—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leave something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.
Allrecipes
Chicken Casserole Mississippi
– Prep: 25 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 55 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Allrecipes
Microwave Mississippi Mud Cake I
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 1 – 7 1/2 x 11 3/4 inch pan
– Number of ingredients: 14
Allrecipes
Sinless Mississippi Sin
– Prep: 25 minutes
– Cook: 40 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 11
Allrecipes
Mississippi Mud Pie I
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Total: 30 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch pan
– Number of ingredients: 9
Allrecipes
Brian’s Easy Stuffed Flounder
– Prep: 25 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 55 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 9
Allrecipes
Mississippi Mud Cookies
– Servings: 18
– Yield: 3 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 8
Allrecipes
Mississippi Six
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr 30 minutes
– Total: 2 hrs
– Servings: 32
– Yield: 1 bread bowl
– Number of ingredients: 8
Allrecipes
Mississippi Tea Cakes
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Additional: 25 minutes
– Total: 50 minutes
– Servings: 36
– Yield: 3 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 8
Allrecipes
Mississippi Pot Roast
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Cook: 8 hrs
– Total: 8 hrs 5 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Allrecipes
Pecan Pie
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 10
Allrecipes
Mississippi Roast – Slow Cooker Pepperoncini Pot Roast
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 8 hrs
– Total: 8 hrs 10 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 1 4-pound roast
– Number of ingredients: 5
Allrecipes
Butter Tarts
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 2 dozen
– Number of ingredients: 7
Allrecipes
Divinity
– Servings: 48
– Yield: 4 dozen (approximately)
– Number of ingredients: 6
Allrecipes
Comeback Sauce
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Additional: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 5 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 1 1/4 cups
– Number of ingredients: 10
Allrecipes
My Mom’s Sausage and Rice Casserole
– Prep: 25 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr 30 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 55 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Allrecipes
Cajun Cake
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 30 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 1 9×13-pan
– Number of ingredients: 11
Allrecipes
Mississippi Mud Cheesecake
– Prep: 40 minutes
– Cook: 4 hrs 20 minutes
– Additional: 5 hrs
– Total: 10 hrs
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 1 – 9 inch cheesecake
– Number of ingredients: 16
Allrecipes
Basic Sugar Cookies – Tried and True Since 1960
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 15 minutes
– Additional: 2 hrs
– Total: 2 hrs 45 minutes
– Servings: 48
– Yield: 4 dozen cookies
– Number of ingredients: 6
Allrecipes
Cajun Spaghetti
– Servings: 5
– Yield: 4 to 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 16
Allrecipes
Mississippi Mud Cake II
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 1 -9×13 inch cake
– Number of ingredients: 13
Allrecipes
Pralines
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Additional: 15 minutes
– Total: 45 minutes
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 20 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Allrecipes
Southern as You Can Get Collard Greens
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Allrecipes
Instant Pot® Mississippi Roast
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr 50 minutes
– Additional: 10 minutes
– Total: 2 hrs 5 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 10 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Allrecipes
Pressure Cooker Red Beans and Sausage
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Additional: 20 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 12
Allrecipes
Irresistible Pecan Pie
– Prep: 25 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr
– Additional: 30 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 55 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 1 9-inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 14
Allrecipes
Sweet Potato Pie II
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 40 minutes
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 11
Allrecipes
Spicy Steamed Shrimp
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Cook: 20 minutes
– Total: 25 minutes
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
Allrecipes
Spicy Shrimp Creole
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 45 minutes
– Total: 1 hr
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 14
Allrecipes
Spicy Garlic and Pepper Shrimp
– Prep: 25 minutes
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Total: 35 minutes
– Servings: 1
– Yield: 1 serving
– Number of ingredients: 9
Allrecipes
Awesome Sweet Potato Casserole
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 50 minutes
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 1 9×13-inch baking dish
– Number of ingredients: 12
Allrecipes
Cheese Grits
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 45 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes
– Servings: 10
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
Allrecipes
Mississippi Iced Tea
– Prep: 5 minutes
– Total: 5 minutes
– Servings: 2
– Yield: 2 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Allrecipes
Crispy Coated Cajun Fries
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 10 minutes
– Total: 30 minutes
– Servings: 6
– Yield: 6 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Allrecipes
Mississippi Mud Cake I
– Servings: 24
– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch cake
– Number of ingredients: 12
Allrecipes
Mississippi Sweet and Sour Barbeque Sauce
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 servings
– Number of ingredients: 20
Allrecipes
Macaroni and Cheese Southern Style
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 50 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 6
Allrecipes
Cadillac Pimento Cheese
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Total: 15 minutes
– Servings: 16
– Yield: 16 servings
– Number of ingredients: 7
Allrecipes
(Big as a) Cathead Biscuits
– Prep: 20 minutes
– Cook: 15 minutes
– Total: 35 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 biscuits as big as a cat’s head
– Number of ingredients: 7
Allrecipes
Mississippi Sin
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr 20 minutes
– Total: 1 hr 35 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 8
Allrecipes
Mississippi Mud Brownies
– Prep: 15 minutes
– Cook: 30 minutes
– Total: 45 minutes
– Servings: 20
– Yield: 20 brownies
– Number of ingredients: 14
Allrecipes
Orange Baked Ham
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Cook: 1 hr
– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes
– Servings: 12
– Yield: 12 servings
– Number of ingredients: 4
Allrecipes
Candied Dill Pickles
– Prep: 10 minutes
– Additional: 1 week
– Total: 1 week
– Servings: 32
– Yield: 32 servings
– Number of ingredients: 3
Allrecipes
Mississippi Egg Custard Pie
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie
– Number of ingredients: 5
Allrecipes
Slow Cooker Squirrel and Liver
– Prep: 30 minutes
– Cook: 6 hrs
– Total: 6 hrs 30 minutes
– Servings: 8
– Yield: 8 servings
– Number of ingredients: 13
