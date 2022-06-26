A 2019 study by Hotschedules, a restaurant and hospitality software, revealed that Americans eat out a lot. In fact, 56% of Americans told the company that they eat out two to three times a week, which included both in-restaurant dining and ordering takeout. Diners certainly have a wide variety of options to choose from: There are mor than 1 million restaurants throughout the country, according to the National Restaurant Association.

But in the last year, the novel coronavirus pandemic has affected almost every corner of American daily life—not the least of which being how we eat. With rules for social distancing in place along with various states of shutdown orders since March 2020, many people have turned to home-cooked meals in lieu of going out or even getting something delivered.

Of course, eating local favorites is a special kind of treat—so to help you on this home cooking journey, Stacker scoured Allrecipes’ collection of more than 3,000 recipes grouped by state to bring you a list of beloved favorites from Mississippi.

Many of these recipes are great for any skill levels—so don’t worry if your culinary expertise leave something to be desired. Keep reading to gain some inspiration for your next meal.

Allrecipes

Chicken Casserole Mississippi

– Prep: 25 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 55 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

Allrecipes

Microwave Mississippi Mud Cake I

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 1 – 7 1/2 x 11 3/4 inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 14

Allrecipes

Sinless Mississippi Sin

– Prep: 25 minutes

– Cook: 40 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 11

Allrecipes

Mississippi Mud Pie I

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Total: 30 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch pan

– Number of ingredients: 9

Allrecipes

Brian’s Easy Stuffed Flounder

– Prep: 25 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 55 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 9

Allrecipes

Mississippi Mud Cookies

– Servings: 18

– Yield: 3 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 8

Allrecipes

Mississippi Six

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Total: 2 hrs

– Servings: 32

– Yield: 1 bread bowl

– Number of ingredients: 8

Allrecipes

Mississippi Tea Cakes

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Additional: 25 minutes

– Total: 50 minutes

– Servings: 36

– Yield: 3 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 8

Allrecipes

Mississippi Pot Roast

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 8 hrs

– Total: 8 hrs 5 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

Allrecipes

Pecan Pie

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 10

Allrecipes

Mississippi Roast – Slow Cooker Pepperoncini Pot Roast

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 8 hrs

– Total: 8 hrs 10 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 1 4-pound roast

– Number of ingredients: 5

Allrecipes

Butter Tarts

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 2 dozen

– Number of ingredients: 7

Allrecipes

Divinity

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 4 dozen (approximately)

– Number of ingredients: 6

Allrecipes

Comeback Sauce

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 5 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 1 1/4 cups

– Number of ingredients: 10

Allrecipes

My Mom’s Sausage and Rice Casserole

– Prep: 25 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 55 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

Allrecipes

Cajun Cake

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 30 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 9×13-pan

– Number of ingredients: 11

Allrecipes

Mississippi Mud Cheesecake

– Prep: 40 minutes

– Cook: 4 hrs 20 minutes

– Additional: 5 hrs

– Total: 10 hrs

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 – 9 inch cheesecake

– Number of ingredients: 16

Allrecipes

Basic Sugar Cookies – Tried and True Since 1960

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Additional: 2 hrs

– Total: 2 hrs 45 minutes

– Servings: 48

– Yield: 4 dozen cookies

– Number of ingredients: 6

Allrecipes

Cajun Spaghetti

– Servings: 5

– Yield: 4 to 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 16

Allrecipes

Mississippi Mud Cake II

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 1 -9×13 inch cake

– Number of ingredients: 13

Allrecipes

Pralines

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Additional: 15 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 20 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

Allrecipes

Southern as You Can Get Collard Greens

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

Allrecipes

Instant Pot® Mississippi Roast

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 50 minutes

– Additional: 10 minutes

– Total: 2 hrs 5 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 10 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

Allrecipes

Pressure Cooker Red Beans and Sausage

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Additional: 20 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 12

Allrecipes

Irresistible Pecan Pie

– Prep: 25 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Additional: 30 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 55 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 1 9-inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 14

Allrecipes

Sweet Potato Pie II

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 40 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 11

Allrecipes

Spicy Steamed Shrimp

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Cook: 20 minutes

– Total: 25 minutes

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

Allrecipes

Spicy Shrimp Creole

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 14

Allrecipes

Spicy Garlic and Pepper Shrimp

– Prep: 25 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 35 minutes

– Servings: 1

– Yield: 1 serving

– Number of ingredients: 9

Allrecipes

Awesome Sweet Potato Casserole

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 50 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 1 9×13-inch baking dish

– Number of ingredients: 12

Allrecipes

Cheese Grits

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 45 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes

– Servings: 10

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

Allrecipes

Mississippi Iced Tea

– Prep: 5 minutes

– Total: 5 minutes

– Servings: 2

– Yield: 2 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

Allrecipes

Crispy Coated Cajun Fries

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 10 minutes

– Total: 30 minutes

– Servings: 6

– Yield: 6 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

Allrecipes

Mississippi Mud Cake I

– Servings: 24

– Yield: 1 – 9×13 inch cake

– Number of ingredients: 12

Allrecipes

Mississippi Sweet and Sour Barbeque Sauce

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 15 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 servings

– Number of ingredients: 20

Allrecipes

Macaroni and Cheese Southern Style

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 50 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 5 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 6

Allrecipes

Cadillac Pimento Cheese

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Total: 15 minutes

– Servings: 16

– Yield: 16 servings

– Number of ingredients: 7

Allrecipes

(Big as a) Cathead Biscuits

– Prep: 20 minutes

– Cook: 15 minutes

– Total: 35 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 biscuits as big as a cat’s head

– Number of ingredients: 7

Allrecipes

Mississippi Sin

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr 20 minutes

– Total: 1 hr 35 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 8

Allrecipes

Mississippi Mud Brownies

– Prep: 15 minutes

– Cook: 30 minutes

– Total: 45 minutes

– Servings: 20

– Yield: 20 brownies

– Number of ingredients: 14

Allrecipes

Orange Baked Ham

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Cook: 1 hr

– Total: 1 hr 10 minutes

– Servings: 12

– Yield: 12 servings

– Number of ingredients: 4

Allrecipes

Candied Dill Pickles

– Prep: 10 minutes

– Additional: 1 week

– Total: 1 week

– Servings: 32

– Yield: 32 servings

– Number of ingredients: 3

Allrecipes

Mississippi Egg Custard Pie

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 1 – 9 inch pie

– Number of ingredients: 5

Allrecipes

Slow Cooker Squirrel and Liver

– Prep: 30 minutes

– Cook: 6 hrs

– Total: 6 hrs 30 minutes

– Servings: 8

– Yield: 8 servings

– Number of ingredients: 13

