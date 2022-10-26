Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.
Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Mississippi using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.
Danny Ye // Shutterstock
Alligator Gar
– Weight: 215 lbs
– Location: Mississippi River near Natchez
– Record set by Earl Stafford in 2003
Canva
American Eel
– Weight: 5 lbs 1 oz
– Location: Mississippi River – near Vicksburg
– Record set by Mitch McLendon in 1994
Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock
Bighead Carp
– Weight: 67 lbs 12 oz
– Location: Sardis Lower Lake
– Record set by Ron Maxwell in 2007
Alus164 // Wikimedia Commons
Bigmouth Buffalo
– Weight: 46 lbs 3 oz
– Location: Private pond
– Record set by Willie Hearn in 2007
Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock
Black Bullhead
– Weight: 5 lbs 9 oz
– Location: Sunrise Lake – near Nesbit
– Record set by Harold B. Alexander in 1988
Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock
Black Crappie
– Weight: 4 lbs 4 oz
– Location: Arkabutla Reservoir
– Record set by Gerald Conlee in 1991
M Huston // Shutterstock
Blue Catfish
– Weight: 95 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Mississippi River – Natchez
– Record set by Dakota Hinson in 2009
dcwcreations // Shutterstock
Bluegill Sunfish
– Weight: 3 lbs 7.2 oz
– Location: private pond
– Record set by Gerald E. Thurmond in 1995
Miroslav Halama // Shutterstock
Bowfin
– Weight: 18 lbs 14 oz
– Location: Ross Barnett Reservoir
– Record set by B. H. Toney in 1978
slowmotiongli // Shutterstock
Brown Bullhead
– Weight: 6 lbs 2.08 oz
– Location: private pond – near Harrisville
– Record set by Bobby L. Gibson Jr. in 1991
Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock
Carp
– Weight: 74 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Pelahatchie Lake
– Record set by Curtis Wade in 1963
Michael Sundberg // Shutterstock
Chain Pickerel
– Weight: 6 lbs 4 oz
– Location: Bay Springs Lake
– Record set by Ronnie Boren in 1986
Aleron Val // Shutterstock
Channel Catfish
– Weight: 51 lbs 12 oz
– Location: Lake Tom Bailey
– Record set by Tom Edwards in 1997
Roxana Gonzalez // Shutterstock
Drum
– Weight: 29 lbs 13.6 oz
– Location: MP&L Lake – near Cleveland
– Record set by Bryan A. Christian in 2011
M Huston // Shutterstock
Flathead Catfish
– Weight: 77 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Tenn-Tom Waterway
– Record set by Joey Pounders in 2009
Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock
Grass Carp
– Weight: 53 lbs 3.2 oz
– Location: Prairie Waters
– Record set by Melvin Murphy in 2008
M Huston // Shutterstock
Green Sunfish
– Weight: 1 lbs 4.16 oz
– Location: Waltmans Lake
– Record set by Craig Jones in 1986
Canva
Hybrid Bass
– Weight: 17 lbs 12.32 oz
– Location: Lower Sardis Lake
– Record set by Robert F. Fulce in 1991
M Huston // Shutterstock
Hybrid Sunfish
– Weight: 1 lbs 3.68 oz
– Location: private pond – near Olive Branch
– Record set by Troy M. Wright in 1986
Pierre Rebollar // Shutterstock
Largemouth Bass
– Weight: 18 lbs 2.4 oz
– Location: Natchez State Park Lake
– Record set by Anthony Denny in 1992
Mikhail Blajenov // Shutterstock
Longnose Gar
– Weight: 40 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Grenada Lake Spillway
– Record set by J.E. Bennett in 2004
Saran Jantraurai // Shutterstock
Paddlefish
– Weight: 65 lbs 0 oz
– Location: Ross Barnett Reservoir – spillway
– Record set by Randy Pues in 1974
Canva
Rainbow Trout
– Weight: 2 lbs 15.36 oz
– Location: Lake Whittington
– Record set by William Tribble in 2001
Clint H // Shutterstock
Redear Sunfish
– Weight: 3 lbs 5.28 oz
– Location: Tippah County Lake
– Record set by James K. Martin in 1991
Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock
Sauger
– Weight: 2 lbs 8.32 oz
– Location: Mississippi River
– Record set by Pete Mauceli in 1992
RLS Photo // Shutterstock
Saugeye
– Weight: 4 lbs 10.56 oz
– Location: Bay Springs Lake
– Record set by Scott Wood in 2000
GUNAWAN SIDIK // Shutterstock
Shortnose Gar
– Weight: 5 lbs 13.28 oz
– Location: Enid Reservoir – spillway
– Record set by Robert Mills in 1999
CSNafzger // Shutterstock
Smallmouth Bass
– Weight: 7 lbs 15 oz
– Location: Pickwick Lake – Yellow Creek Arm
– Record set by Thomas Wilbanks in 1987
Ohio DNR // Wikimedia Commons
Smallmouth Buffalo
– Weight: 57 lbs 12 oz
– Location: Ross Barnett Reservoir
– Record set by Charles M. Cox in 1983
Sean McVey // Shutterstock
Spotted Bass
– Weight: 8 lbs 2 oz
– Location: private pond
– Record set by S. Ross Grantham in 1974
Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock
Spotted Gar
– Weight: 5 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Lake Lee
– Record set by Greg Sarringar in 2003
slowmotiongli // Shutterstock
Striped Bass
– Weight: 37 lbs 13.12 oz
– Location: Bowie River
– Record set by Tony C. Graves in 1993
wwwarjag //Shutterstock
Walleye
– Weight: 9 lbs 10.56 oz
– Location: Tennessee River
– Record set by Clayton E. Hobbs in 1985
Bclegg77 // Wikimedia Commons
Warmouth
– Weight: 1 lbs 8 oz
– Location: Black Creek
– Record set by Lillian Morris in 1979
Apostrophe // Shutterstock
White Bass
– Weight: 5 lbs 6 oz
– Location: Grenada Reservoir – spillway
– Record set by William Mulvihill in 1979
Jennifer White Maxwell // Shutterstock
White Crappie
– Weight: 5 lbs 3 oz
– Location: Enid Reservoir
– Record set by Fred Bright in 1957
Kevin H Knuth // Shutterstock
Yellow Bass
– Weight: 1 lbs 12.16 oz
– Location: Lake Cavalier
– Record set by John Hopper in 2010
jpreat // Shutterstock
Yellow Bullhead
– Weight: 2 lbs 13 oz
– Location: Mossy Lake
– Record set by Robert Cason in 1974