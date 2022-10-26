Anglers the world over gather regularly for fishing derbies to see who can land the biggest catch. But record-breaking fish can be caught at anytime, weighed on an International Game Fish Association-certified scale at any number of tackle shops or marinas, and compared to the IGFA’s online records database. Sport-fishing enthusiasts can even have their own scales certified by the IGFA for a $40 fee.

Stacker compiled a list of record fish caught in Mississippi using data from Land Big Fish. Fish pictured are not the actual record catch. Keep reading to see which bodies of water in your state hold some of the most massive fish around.

Danny Ye // Shutterstock

Alligator Gar

– Weight: 215 lbs

– Location: Mississippi River near Natchez

– Record set by Earl Stafford in 2003

Canva

American Eel

– Weight: 5 lbs 1 oz

– Location: Mississippi River – near Vicksburg

– Record set by Mitch McLendon in 1994

Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Bighead Carp

– Weight: 67 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Sardis Lower Lake

– Record set by Ron Maxwell in 2007

Alus164 // Wikimedia Commons

Bigmouth Buffalo

– Weight: 46 lbs 3 oz

– Location: Private pond

– Record set by Willie Hearn in 2007

Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Black Bullhead

– Weight: 5 lbs 9 oz

– Location: Sunrise Lake – near Nesbit

– Record set by Harold B. Alexander in 1988

Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock

Black Crappie

– Weight: 4 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Arkabutla Reservoir

– Record set by Gerald Conlee in 1991

M Huston // Shutterstock

Blue Catfish

– Weight: 95 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Mississippi River – Natchez

– Record set by Dakota Hinson in 2009

dcwcreations // Shutterstock

Bluegill Sunfish

– Weight: 3 lbs 7.2 oz

– Location: private pond

– Record set by Gerald E. Thurmond in 1995

Miroslav Halama // Shutterstock

Bowfin

– Weight: 18 lbs 14 oz

– Location: Ross Barnett Reservoir

– Record set by B. H. Toney in 1978

slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Brown Bullhead

– Weight: 6 lbs 2.08 oz

– Location: private pond – near Harrisville

– Record set by Bobby L. Gibson Jr. in 1991

Rostislav Stefanek // Shutterstock

Carp

– Weight: 74 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Pelahatchie Lake

– Record set by Curtis Wade in 1963

Michael Sundberg // Shutterstock

Chain Pickerel

– Weight: 6 lbs 4 oz

– Location: Bay Springs Lake

– Record set by Ronnie Boren in 1986

Aleron Val // Shutterstock

Channel Catfish

– Weight: 51 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Lake Tom Bailey

– Record set by Tom Edwards in 1997

Roxana Gonzalez // Shutterstock

Drum

– Weight: 29 lbs 13.6 oz

– Location: MP&L Lake – near Cleveland

– Record set by Bryan A. Christian in 2011

M Huston // Shutterstock

Flathead Catfish

– Weight: 77 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Tenn-Tom Waterway

– Record set by Joey Pounders in 2009

Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock

Grass Carp

– Weight: 53 lbs 3.2 oz

– Location: Prairie Waters

– Record set by Melvin Murphy in 2008

M Huston // Shutterstock

Green Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 4.16 oz

– Location: Waltmans Lake

– Record set by Craig Jones in 1986

Canva

Hybrid Bass

– Weight: 17 lbs 12.32 oz

– Location: Lower Sardis Lake

– Record set by Robert F. Fulce in 1991

M Huston // Shutterstock

Hybrid Sunfish

– Weight: 1 lbs 3.68 oz

– Location: private pond – near Olive Branch

– Record set by Troy M. Wright in 1986

Pierre Rebollar // Shutterstock

Largemouth Bass

– Weight: 18 lbs 2.4 oz

– Location: Natchez State Park Lake

– Record set by Anthony Denny in 1992

Mikhail Blajenov // Shutterstock

Longnose Gar

– Weight: 40 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Grenada Lake Spillway

– Record set by J.E. Bennett in 2004

Saran Jantraurai // Shutterstock

Paddlefish

– Weight: 65 lbs 0 oz

– Location: Ross Barnett Reservoir – spillway

– Record set by Randy Pues in 1974

Canva

Rainbow Trout

– Weight: 2 lbs 15.36 oz

– Location: Lake Whittington

– Record set by William Tribble in 2001

Clint H // Shutterstock

Redear Sunfish

– Weight: 3 lbs 5.28 oz

– Location: Tippah County Lake

– Record set by James K. Martin in 1991

Steve Oehlenschlager // Shutterstock

Sauger

– Weight: 2 lbs 8.32 oz

– Location: Mississippi River

– Record set by Pete Mauceli in 1992

RLS Photo // Shutterstock

Saugeye

– Weight: 4 lbs 10.56 oz

– Location: Bay Springs Lake

– Record set by Scott Wood in 2000

GUNAWAN SIDIK // Shutterstock

Shortnose Gar

– Weight: 5 lbs 13.28 oz

– Location: Enid Reservoir – spillway

– Record set by Robert Mills in 1999

CSNafzger // Shutterstock

Smallmouth Bass

– Weight: 7 lbs 15 oz

– Location: Pickwick Lake – Yellow Creek Arm

– Record set by Thomas Wilbanks in 1987

Ohio DNR // Wikimedia Commons

Smallmouth Buffalo

– Weight: 57 lbs 12 oz

– Location: Ross Barnett Reservoir

– Record set by Charles M. Cox in 1983

Sean McVey // Shutterstock

Spotted Bass

– Weight: 8 lbs 2 oz

– Location: private pond

– Record set by S. Ross Grantham in 1974

Vladimir Wrangel // Shutterstock

Spotted Gar

– Weight: 5 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Lake Lee

– Record set by Greg Sarringar in 2003

slowmotiongli // Shutterstock

Striped Bass

– Weight: 37 lbs 13.12 oz

– Location: Bowie River

– Record set by Tony C. Graves in 1993

wwwarjag //Shutterstock

Walleye

– Weight: 9 lbs 10.56 oz

– Location: Tennessee River

– Record set by Clayton E. Hobbs in 1985

Bclegg77 // Wikimedia Commons

Warmouth

– Weight: 1 lbs 8 oz

– Location: Black Creek

– Record set by Lillian Morris in 1979

Apostrophe // Shutterstock

White Bass

– Weight: 5 lbs 6 oz

– Location: Grenada Reservoir – spillway

– Record set by William Mulvihill in 1979

Jennifer White Maxwell // Shutterstock

White Crappie

– Weight: 5 lbs 3 oz

– Location: Enid Reservoir

– Record set by Fred Bright in 1957

Kevin H Knuth // Shutterstock

Yellow Bass

– Weight: 1 lbs 12.16 oz

– Location: Lake Cavalier

– Record set by John Hopper in 2010

jpreat // Shutterstock

Yellow Bullhead

– Weight: 2 lbs 13 oz

– Location: Mossy Lake

– Record set by Robert Cason in 1974