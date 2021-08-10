Red Cross holding blood drive to commemorate Hurricane Katrina

BILOXI, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Red Cross said a shortage in blood donations may lead to delays in critical medical care to patients.

To help with donations, the Red Cross will host the Katrina Blood Drive, which will be dedicated to those who lost their lives 16 years ago in the storm, those who survived and those who helped rebuild the Gulf Coast.

The blood drive information is listed below:

Monday, Aug. 23 from noon to 7:00 p.m. at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi

Tuesday, Aug. 24 from noon to 7:00 p.m. at Edgewater Mall in Biloxi

Wednesday, Aug. 25 from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Pascagoula Senior Center in Pascagoula

Thursday, Aug. 26 from 11:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Randolph Senior Center Building in Pass Christian

According to organizers, all presenting donors will receive a commemorative T-shirt and giveaways from local vendors, while supplies last.

Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the drive. They will also be required to wear a face covering or mask while at the drive.

For more information and to make an appointment to donate, download the American Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767).