Reeves appoints Laura Hipp as interim director of Mississippi Development Authority

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Tuesday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced he appointed Laura Hipp as the interim executive director of the Mississippi Development Authority (MDA).

This comes after former director John Rounsaville resigned earlier this month after a state investigation into reports he sexually harassed and touched three subordinate female MDA employees at a Biloxi bar during a business conference in July.

Hipp has served as chief marketing officer for MDA since the governor took office.

“My confidence in her to execute my vision will lead to economic growth & continue Mississippi’s momentum,” said Reeves on Twitter.

