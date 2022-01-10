Reeves elected as Chairman of Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Governor Tate Reeves was chosen to serve as the 2022 Chairman of the Tennessee-Tombigbee Waterway Development Authority.

The Authority is a four-state interstate compact made up of Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee and Kentucky. The compact was ratified by the United States Congress in 1958 to promote the development of the Tenn-Tom Waterway and its economic and trade potential. The Authority is made up of the four governors of each state along with five appointees by each governor for a total of 24 members. Chairmanship is rotating among the four governors annually.

Mike Armour, of Tupelo, will serve as Vice-Chairman in 2022 along with T.L. Phillips, of Columbus, who was reelected as Treasurer.

The Tenn-Tom opened for commerce in 1985 and has been important for transportation and shipping of raw materials and other bulk products between mid-America and the Southeast.

“The Tenn-Tom Waterway is an integral part of the Mississippi economy and has generated billions in private capital investments and created thousands of jobs in Mississippi,” said Reeves.

