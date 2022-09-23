JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) announced his appointments for Executive Director of the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks (MDWFP), Executive Director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff, and District Attorney for the 17th Circuit Court District.



“Each of the individuals being appointed today has a long track record of distinguished public service,” said Reeves. “I have the utmost confidence in their abilities and look forward to seeing all that they will accomplish in their roles.”

Lynn Posey was appointed Executive Director of MDWFP. He most recently served as Interim Executive Director of the Department. Posey is also a former Mississippi State Senator and Mississippi Public Service Commissioner.



Jim Beckett was appointed Executive Director of the Mississippi Public Utilities Staff. He is an attorney and currently a member of the Mississippi House of Representatives for District 23.



Robert “Bob” Morris III was appointed District Attorney for the 17th Circuit Court District. He most recently served as an Assistant District Attorney for the 17th Circuit Court District.