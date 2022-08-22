JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders of Regions Bank warned customers about a potential scam using SMS text links and phone calls.

According to a email sent out from Regions bank to its customers, the scammers pose as Regions bankers, persuade customers to give out personal information and attempt to gain access to accounts.

Telltale signs of scam text messages (also called “smishing”) include: unknown numbers, misleading information, messy formatting or misspellings meant to sidestep blocking/filtering tools, 10-digit or longer phone numbers, mysterious links, sales pitches and incomplete information.

Regions offers the following tips to help protect customers from text scams:

Do not respond to suspicious texts, even if the message instructs you to text “STOP” to discontinue them.

Do not click on links you have not requested.

Delete the text and block the incoming number.

Keep your software and mobile device up to date.

Regions officials said they will never call you to ask for sensitive information, including one-time codes, usernames, passwords and PINs.