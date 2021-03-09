Registration open for MDWFP’s Science Museum summer camps

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), registration is now open for the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science day camps this summer. Age-appropriate camps are offered for children entering first through 12th grades.

Camp COVID Protocols:

Safe COVID practices will be observed.

Spaces are limited for each camp session to allow for social distancing.

Masks are mandatory and must be worn at all times.

Click Here for details and to register.