Registration open for MDWFP’s Science Museum summer camps

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries and Parks (MDWFP), registration is now open for the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science day camps this summer. Age-appropriate camps are offered for children entering first through 12th grades.
Camp COVID Protocols:
- Safe COVID practices will be observed.
- Spaces are limited for each camp session to allow for social distancing.
- Masks are mandatory and must be worn at all times.
