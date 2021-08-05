Registration to open Aug. 15 for Master Gardeners class

Registration is about to begin for the next class of Master Gardeners, a program offered by the Mississippi State University Extension Service. Eileen Hollander of Pearl River County is one of the expert volunteers in this service organization. (Photo by MSU Extension Service/Kevin Hudson)

VERONA, Miss. (WJTV) – Registration will soon open for gardeners who want to take advantage of an online training opportunity to hone their skills for the fall. Leaders with the Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service announced registration will open August 15 and close September 15 for the newest class of Master Gardeners.

The volunteers will be trained and certified in consumer horticulture and related areas by the MSU Extension Service.

“In exchange for 40 hours of educational training, participants return 40 hours of volunteer service within one year of their training,” said Jeff Wilson, Extension horticulture specialist and state coordinator of the Master Gardener program.

This year, all Master Gardener instruction is online and self-paced. The current class begins October 1 and closes November 30. The cost is $125 for those who want to become certified Master Gardener volunteers and provide 40 hours of service.

For $200, a home-gardening course is available for those not interested in the volunteer service component. A third option is to pay $25 per class for select classes. These classes are available year-round and do not require volunteering.

Click here to register for the training.