JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leading 3D-printed rocket company Relativity Space has broken ground on a new vertical test stand at the A-2 complex located at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Hancock County.

In October 2022, Relativity announced a $267 million expansion at Stennis that will create 630 jobs. The new test stand will support advanced vertical stage testing for Terran R, the company’s medium-to-heavy lift reusable rocket.

“New history is being written at Stennis Space Center as we breathe life into the historic A-2 Test Stand with our Terran R program. We appreciate the support from NASA and the state of Mississippi and look forward to continuing to build out our team and testing infrastructure here in the Gulf Coast,” said Relativity Co-Founder and CEO Tim Ellis.

The Mississippi Development Authority (MDA) is providing assistance for infrastructure improvements. Officials said MDA also is providing assistance through the Aerospace Initiative Incentives Program, which provides tax incentives to companies that locate or expand in Mississippi and manufacture, assemble or process products, components or systems for the aerospace industry or provide research and development or training services for the sector.

Hancock County and the Stennis Space Center also are assisting with the project.