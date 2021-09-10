Remains found of 18-year-old who disappeared in ’08, says Itawamba County sheriff

FULTON, Miss. (AP) — A skull and other bones found this week are believed to be the remains of an 18-year-old Mississippi man who disappeared in 2008.

Personal belongings discovered nearby helped investigators identify the remains as those of Jamie Wright, of Tremont, according to Itawamba County Sheriff Chris Dickinson. A logging company found the remains Tuesday about about a mile from where Wright went missing.

“We recovered a jacket and personal effects, including the driver’s license of Wright, at the scene where the remains were found,” Dickinson said, according to The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal.

Authorities have not immediately determined a cause of death, but Dickinson is hopeful the state crime lab will yield answers.

Wright disappeared on Nov. 30, 2008, the Sunday after Thanksgiving. A search dog tracked Wright to an area on the other side of the woods where various other personal effects were found. Investigators then followed his trail down the road until it disappeared, officials have said.

Dickinson’s department notified Wright’s relatives of their findings early Wednesday.

“We will have to follow protocol and get proper confirmation from the crime lab, but we believe this to be the remains of Jamie Wright,” Dickinson said.

Jeff Wright, father of Jamie Wright, told the newspaper in an April 2021 interview that he held out little hope of his son being found alive.

“Jamie would have never left and not tried to make contact with his family,” he said. “Not knowing was especially devastating to his grandparents. It took something out of them they never got back.”

His father said he found “relief” in learning about the discovery.

“I’m trying to let it all soak in, I waited thirteen years for this day to come, it hurts, but there’s some relief too, I just want justice for my son,” Jeff Wright said, WCBI-TV reported.

Jeff Wright said his son had battled methamphetamine addiction, entering rehab facilities several times. But more importantly, he said his son was known for his strong personality and compassion for others.

“People loved him, people who knew him really loved Jamie, he could be stubborn, and rough, but what kid can’t?” he said. “For anybody to harm him, or do him in the wrong way, he didn’t deserve nothing that was done to him wrong.”

Katie Wright, who was 12 when her brother went missing, credited her family’s strong Christian faith with helping them in the years since her brother’s disappearance.

“People keep saying its closure, but I don’t find that as closure. I’ll find closure when I know exactly what happened to him … he didn’t deserve to be left laying somewhere, his family didn’t deserve to go through this for so long,” she said.

Wright’s family asks that anyone with information about his death come forward. Tips can be made anonymously through CrimeStoppers of Northeast Mississippi.