JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Mississippi may be known as the hospitality state, but a recent report shows that its reputation does not extend to charities.

According to a WalletHub report, it is ranked as the third-least charitable state nationally. Mississippi’s charitable giving rank on WalletHub is the 5th lowest in the United States. It also has the 4th lowest volunteering and service rank. It is the least charitable among all Southern states.

More detailed analysis shows that the share of Mississippians who donate their time to charities is tied for the third lowest nationally. Even more surprisingly, Mississippi has the 2nd lowest amount of charities per capita nationwide.

A factor influencing this total may relate to the state’s economic condition. Mississippi ranks 48th nationally among the best states to find a job. According to LendingTree, the median household income in Mississippi was $52,719 in 2022, the lowest in the U.S.

Despite low charitable acts overall, many Mississippians and state organizations still make an impact. The local Gluckstadt community raised $25,000 for a baby drop-off box. It is intended to help reduce rates of people abandoning infants in the elements.

Salvation Army officials recently said increasing living costs have resulted in a surge of requests for assistance from the organization. To help keep up with demand, they asked Mississippians to give. To do so, donate at a local red kettle or online at JacksonKettle.org.