JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Despite low unemployment numbers in the state, a recent WalletHub report suggests that Mississippi isn’t the best place for employment.

Mississippi ranks 48th nationally among all 50 states for the best place for jobs. WalletHub states that Mississippi has the 49th-best job market and the 48th-best economic environment. Only two Southern states, Virginia and Florida, were in the top ten. Five other Southern states, Alabama, Arkansas, Louisiana, Kentucky, and West Virginia, joined Mississippi to be among the ten worst states.

According to WalletHub’s analysis, Mississippi ranks as the 4th worst state for working moms and 3rd worst state for working dads. Additionally, Mississippi has the third-lowest starting salary and the fifth-lowest median income nationwide. Below is financial data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics showing how weekly wages in the Metro area stack up nationally.

Below are the metrics used in the WalletHub analysis.

Job Market

Job opportunities

Employment growth

Unemployment rate

Share of civilian labor force unemployed 15 weeks or longer

Underemployment rate

Industry variety

Employment outlook

Automation risk

Note

Job security

Share of engaged workers

Share of discouraged workers

Employer-based retirement access & participation

Employee benefits

Presence of work-share programs

Presence of state nondiscrimination laws & policies

State’s statute on hiring based on salary history

Worker protection score

Share of part-time employees

Availability of internships

4+ star job opportunities per total people in the labor force

Disability-friendliness of employers

Economic Environment

Median annual income

Monthly average starting salary

Share of workers living in poverty

Average length of work week (in hours)

Share of workers with multiple jobs

Average commute time (in minutes)

Commuter-friendly jobs (number of jobs accessible by a 30-minute transit ride)

Earned income tax credit

State income-tax burden for low-income earners (as a share of income)

State income-tax burden for middle-income earners (as a share of income)

State income-tax burden for high-income earners (as a share of income)

Scores from WalletHub’s working moms and dads rankings

In contrast, Mississippi does have some better numbers compared to the national average. Its October Unemployment rate was 0.6 percentage points lower than the national average. According to the Mississippi Department of Employment Security, job growth is expected for almost all industries between now and 2030.