JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Neighbors in the City of Jackson have been fed up with potholes on the streets for years. City crews have fixed some of the potholes, but the issue remains a concern for drivers.

Quotewizard reported Mississippi has been ranked 19th in the country when it comes to the worst infrastructure.

Josh Driskell, a public relations specialist with Quotewizard said, 26% percent of the roads in Mississippi are in non-acceptable conditions. The U.S. Department of Transportation stated that there are more than 1,300 bridges and more than 5,800 miles of highways in poor condition in the state. The American Society of Civil Engineers also gave Mississippi a D+ on its infrastructure report card.

According to analytics, the average costs for drivers to spend on auto repairs due to the poor infrastructure is $637.

In April, Governor Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) signed two bills that would allocate more than $2 billion for the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT).

House Bill 1642 allocates over $1.4 billion for MDOT. The funding is earmark-free and is intended to provide flexibility for investments in transportation and construction projects across the state.

Senate Bill 3120 gives MDOT additional funding to tackle a range of major road, bridge, port, rail, and airport improvements across Mississippi. The legislation commits $450 million for capacity projects, $100 million for the Emergency Road and Bridge Repair Fund which supports local projects, $30 million for new multimodal fund (ports, airports, and rail) and $40 million in federal matching funds.

In Jackson, neighbors hope the city will receive funds to support infrastructure repairs.

“I mean, it’s tiring that we can’t just smoothly ride home after a hard day of work,” said Patrice Moore, local resident.

Moore said she had to spend up to $600 in order to repair her vehicle’s tires due to potholes.