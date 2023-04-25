JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Identity theft cases in the state of Mississippi have increased by 118% since 2019, making the state 6th in the nation when it comes to those cases.

According to the report, Mississippi saw a total of 10,260 identity theft reports in 2022.

QuoteWizard reported that identity theft activity has spiked in the United States since 2020 during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rob Bhatt, an analyst at QuoteWizard, said the best ways to prevent become an identity theft victim is to monitor your bank account and credit card account statements.

“It’s good to sign up for a credit monitoring program to be alerted when there are being changes made to your account, like if a loan is possibly being taken out without your knowledge,” he explained.

Bhatt said it’s also good to be aware of different phishing scams that many individuals try to send via the internet. The scams will ask for personal information, including your social security number of your credit card information.

“These numbers throughout the nation, but especially Mississippi in this matter, can get lower if we just practice more safe habits,” said Bhatt. “We just always advocate to be aware.”

If you believe that you have been a victim of identity theft, contact your local authorities.