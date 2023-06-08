JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Auditor Shad White (R-Miss.) said a new report shows how much public universities are spending on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) initiatives.

“I have real concerns about what DEI staff may be teaching or doing at our taxpayer-funded universities,” said White. “For example, during the Trump Administration, President Trump shut down federal government DEI programs because some taught that ‘virtually all White people contribute to racism.’ This kind of language tears us apart, not brings us together.”

According to White, Mississippi’s public universities reported spending $23.4 million on DEI from July of 2019 to June 2023.

There are eight public universities in Mississippi, including Alcorn State University, Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, Mississippi University for University, Mississippi Valley State University, The University of Mississippi, and The University of Southern Mississippi.

White said the self-reported expenditures from the universities reveal a wide-range of spending, including nearly $11 million of state taxpayer funds going to DEI programs.