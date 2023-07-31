JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – State Auditor Shad White announced that his office recovered more than $1.99 million in taxpayer funds and returned them to the deserving entities.

The announcement was made in the Audit Exceptions Report for Fiscal Year 2023.

“My office continues to do record-breaking work, stopping corruption and recovering taxpayer money, thanks to the tireless efforts of our auditors and investigators,” said White. “Thank you to the 135 men and women who put in the hours reflected in this year’s report.”

State law requires the Auditor’s office to publish an Exceptions Report every year. An audit “exception” is a violation of the law or an accounting error resulting in the misspending of public funds. Not all exceptions listed in the report are criminal violations.

The report includes all new demands issued in the last fiscal year and updates on old, unsettled cases.