JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to a new report from State Auditor Shad White’s Office, taxpayers could save nearly $350,000 a year if state-issued cell phones with little to no usage were turned off.

“My office has handled some of the biggest fraud cases in state history, but we’re also committed to looking for savings in the smallest corners of state government,” said White. “If we repurposed this money spent on unused cell phones, we could pay for 11 new police officer salaries or put 14 new police cruisers on the streets every year.”

According to the report, 30% of the more than 2,100 analyzed mobile devices had little to no usage. White said the devices came from five state agencies whose combined annual budgets represent nearly 75% of the state’s yearly spending.

The report also identified opportunities for state agencies to right-size certain cell phone plans to reduce unnecessary spending.

“We could be putting thousands more textbooks in classrooms each year instead of paying for unused cellphones, Low-usage cellphones are just another opportunity for the state to reinvest money spent into more important areas,” said White.