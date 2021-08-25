Reward offered in murder of elderly Amory woman

AMORY, Miss. (AP) — Investigators in Mississippi are hoping a $9,999 reward will spark information that will lead to the arrest of the person who killed an elderly woman earlier this month.

Crimestoppers is offering the reward for information in the Aug. 12 slaying of 77-year-old Judy Baxter, who was found dead inside her home, Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said.

Bowen said the reward’s unusual dollar amount is being offered so that the recipient can remain anonymous, WCBI-TV reported.

“The reason for that limit is based on some Internal Revenue factors, when you get over that amount of money, being anonymous would go away because of federal tax documents,” Bowen said.

Baxter’s death shocked and frightened the entire town, he said.

“Anytime you have a homicide it’s a big issue, in any community, especially in our community, there are eyes and ears in the community and Crimestoppers gives them a way of providing information on crime, without being identified,” Bowen said.

Bowen said he hopes the reward will prompt someone to come forward with solid details about the case. He said investigators do not need rumors or hearsay.

“Rumors don’t solve cases, tips solve cases and evidence solves cases, rumors are just that, rumors, if you have tips and information, we want it,” Bowen said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Golden Triangle Crimestoppers at 800-530-7151.