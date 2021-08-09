Rice Festival set for September 16 in Bolivar County

Alternate wetting and drying is a management technique in rice that research has shown cuts water use by up to one-third while maintaining yields. This rice was growing in a dry paddy in Stoneville, Mississippi on Aug. 1, 2015. (Photo by MSU Extension Service/Lee Atwill)

BOLIVAR COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – People will be able to enjoy the annual Rice Festival in Bolivar County this year. The event will be held September 16 from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in downtown Merigold.

“This year will mark 31 years of celebrating rice during the third week of September in Bolivar County,” said Mississippi State University (MSU) Extension Service coordinator and agent Laura Giaccaglia, who works with the Delta Rice Promotions Board to organize the event.

“Even though we are doing things in a different way this year, our focus is still to make the public aware of the versatility of rice and to show appreciation to those who are in the rice industry,” she said.

Attendees can taste rice dishes from local restaurants, shop with vendors, see exhibits, and enjoy music and children’s activities. A rice queen also will be announced.

The event is open to the public. Admission is free and does not require a ticket.