JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Construction begins July 5 on the Menge Avenue interchange on I-10 ahead of Buc-ee’s opening on the Mississippi Coast.

The interchange project will replace the Menge Avenue bridge over I-10, widening the entrance, exit ramps and Firetower Road. The Harrison County Board of Supervisors will fund this project. The construction is part of the development which includes a Buc-ee’s Travel Center in Harrison County. The Buc-ee’s is expected to be done by January 2025.

According to the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT), the Menge Avenue overpass will close to traffic starting the week of July 12 due to construction. It is anticipated to remain closed for 13 months. This closure will allow the original bridge to be removed and replaced. Exit and entrance ramps at the location will remain open. Detour signage will be in place, and motorists should seek alternate routes.

According to Southern Transportation District Commissioner Tom King, this long delay ensures an end product that drivers can safely travel on.

“We’re proud to work with our partners on this project to ensure the design and construction of this interchange meets state and federal standards that keep the traveling public safe,” King said.

For Marlin Ladner, Harrison County Supervisor, this project also serves as a way to boost the local economy.

“We expect this project to fuel economic growth in the region, and this construction is an exciting step forward in this highly anticipated development,” Ladner said.

Neel Shaffer and Michael Baker International will serve as Construction Engineering and Inspection consultants to ensure the project meets MDOT standards and specifications for roadway and bridge construction. T.L. Wallace of Columbia is the contractor for the project.