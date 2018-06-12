Robert Sanders to change plea in nuns murders

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – A Mississippi prosecutor says a man charged with killing two nuns in 2016 will plead guilty June 21 as part of an agreement that removes the possibility of the death penalty. District Attorney Akillie Malone-Oliver says she spoke with the victims’ families before agreeing Robert Earl Sanders could plead guilty to capital murder. She says the agreement calls for him to be sentenced to life without parole. She says the decision takes into consideration that the nuns opposed the death penalty.