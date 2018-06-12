Robert Sanders to change plea in nuns murders

Joined by the family of Quentin Tellis, Darla Palmer announced her candidacy for Hinds County District Attorney. She hosted her kickoff campaign rally at Fresh Start Christian Church.

Palmer represented Quentin Tellis in the murder trial of Jessica Chambers. 19-year-old Chambers was set on fire and left to die on a rural Mississippi road in Panola County, back in 2014. Tellis has been tried for Chambers's murder twice, both ending in mistrials. His family says that because of her strong representation of them in court, they drove down to support Palmer as she announced her candidacy.