HANCOCK COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Rocket Lab will locate an engine test facility for its new large rocket Neutron at NASA’s Stennis Space Center in Hancock County.

Rocket Lab has selected Stennis Space Center as the site of the test and development complex for Archimedes, its Neutron rocket engines.

“The strong support from NASA and Mississippi to bring Neutron to the state made Stennis an easy decision over other potential sites. Stennis Space Center’s legacy in aerospace and skilled workforce will be both a boost to Neutron’s development and help grow Mississippi’s already robust aerospace test capabilities, securing a future for the state in innovative technology and aerospace,” said Rocket Lab Vice President Launch Systems Shaun D’Mello.

The Archimedes Test Complex will be located within the A-3 Test Complex at Stennis Space Center and will include exclusive the use and development of existing industrial NASA infrastructure and the center’s A-3 Test Stand. Rocket Lab expects to begin construction of the Neutron Test Complex in the near future.

The Mississippi Development Authority is providing assistance for site development and equipment relocation and installation. Hancock County and Stennis Space Center also are assisting with the project.

“Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission is excited to have Rocket Lab join us in Hancock County. As the cornerstone of Mississippi’s aerospace industry, we have the resources, the knowledgeable people and the industrial synergy to continue expanding frontiers and possibilities for humanity. The path to space truly runs through Hancock County,” stated Hancock County Port & Harbor Commission CEO Bill Cotter.

Rocket Lab’s next-generation launch vehicle Neutron is designed for constellation deployment, cargo resupply and interplanetary missions.