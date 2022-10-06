PASCAGOULA, Miss. (WJTV) – Rolls-Royce completed a major investment in its Pascagoula site, which will provide increased capabilities and capacity to support U.S. Navy programs.

A new 26,000-ft facility will increase the company’s ability to manufacture propellers and propulsor components for naval platforms.

“We’re excited to complete a second major U.S. investment in our naval capabilities since 2020, with the opening of this new facility in Pascagoula, Mississippi. Rolls-Royce is proud to play a vital role in the shipbuilding supply chain and we remain committed to supporting the growing needs of the U.S. Navy with world-class, American-made products and services,” said Dan Rediger, Rolls-Royce Head of Naval Operations – Defense.

Some of the first work to be delivered from the new facility will be fixed-pitch propellers for the U.S. Navy’s Constellation-class (FFG-62) guided missile frigate program. Last year, Rolls-Royce reached agreement with Fincantieri Marinette Marine to design and manufacture up to 40 propellers for the program.

“Rolls-Royce’s investment in Mississippi won’t just help to propel the world’s greatest naval fleet – it will also help to further propel our state’s growing economy. Whether it’s over land, in the air, or at sea, Mighty Mississippi is helping our military defend freedom around the globe. I’m grateful for Rolls-Royce’s commitment to our state and look forward to seeing the new facility’s positive impact on Pascagoula and our Gulf Coast,” said Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.).

Additional support for the project was provided by Jackson County, the state of Mississippi and others to include land, roadway and other infrastructure improvements, and additional workforce development assistance.