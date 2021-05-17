Ruth Graham to lead new seminary program for MDOC

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Ruth Graham, the daughter of evangelist Billy Graham, will lead a new seminary program for the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC). MDOC Commissioner Burl Cain announced an agreement with Ms. Graham to start a 14-week program at the Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) starting May 18, 2021.

According to MDOC, the program will be funded by private donors.

“Every week, Ruth Graham will lead three of our prison seminary programs about how to forgive,” said Cain. “In her acclaimed book, Forgiving My Father, Forgiving Myself, she talks about having an absent parent and about what it means to forgive and move on.”

“When I visited Angola Prison in Louisiana, I had an experience with a death row inmate story that made me realize I needed to understand more about forgiveness in my own life. My father was often gone when I was growing up and though I adored him, my little girl’s heart read his absences as abandonment. That resulted in a deep sense of insecurity and many bad choices in my life. Once I discovered my ‘core’ issue, I was able to forgive myself, my father and even feelings that God had let me down. Now I live in the freedom of forgiveness and I want to share it,” said Graham.

She will teach 27 women seminary students at CMCF via Zoom while simultaneously broadcasting to seminary students at Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman. MDOC seminary students will train with Graham over the summer term and will then lead satellite groups within prisons on the study of forgiveness.