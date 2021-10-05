Safety tips for Fire Prevention Week 2021

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Fire Prevention Week 2021 is from October 3-9. This year, the theme is “Learn the Sounds of Fire Safety” and focuses on educating children and adults about smoke alarms and carbon monoxide alarms and the life-saving sounds they make.

Smoke alarms should be tested once a month, batteries should be replaced once a year, and the entire alarm should be replaced every 10 years.

There have been 58 fire deaths in Mississippi at last check in 2021. There were no working smoke alarms in 34 of those cases.

“A working smoke alarm cuts your risk of dying in a fire in half,” said State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney. “Not having one, or many placed throughout the home, is simply unacceptable.”

If you need a smoke alarm, ask your local fire department.