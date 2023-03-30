JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) has named Mike Kent as the interim state superintendent of education.

Kent will serve from April 3 to June 30. SBE officials also announced plans to appoint a long-term interim superintendent to begin on July 1.

Kent served as interim deputy superintendent at the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) since 2012, after retiring as superintendent of the Madison County School District (MCSD) where he served for more than a decade.

He brings more than 40 years of experience working in public education in Mississippi as a teacher, coach, principal, superintendent and state administrator.

Kent served on the Board of Trustees of Holmes Community College from 2000 to 2011 and served on the executive boards of the Mississippi Association of School Superintendents, the Mississippi High School Activities Association and the Madison County Business League.

“Mike Kent has deep roots and experience in Mississippi’s public school system at the state and district level and is respected throughout the state for his wisdom and effective leadership. The Board is confident he will provide continuity in leadership of the Mississippi Department of Education during this transition,” said SBE Chair Rosemary Aultman.

SBE officials said the board will set a timeline for its search for a permanent state superintendent of education at a later date.