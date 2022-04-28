JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Thursday, leaders with the Mississippi Department of Education (MDE) announced that the outgoing Mississippi State Board of Education (SBE) senior student representative Amy Zhang, of Starkville, is one of nine Mississippi students selected as semifinalists for the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program.

The program honors the nation’s most distinguished graduating high school seniors. Zhang attends the Mississippi School for Mathematics and Science in Columbus. She was appointed as the SBE junior representative in 2020.

Mississippi’s other U.S. Presidential Scholar semifinalists for 2022 are listed below:

Dia Chawla of Pillow Academy in Greenwood

Kylar DeLoach of Enterprise High School in Enterprise

Jeffrey Jordan of Jackson Preparatory School in Jackson

Sarah Leroux of Madison Central High School in Madison

Madeline Pitre of Biloxi High School in Biloxi

Wesley Smalley of Florence High School in Florence

Ritchie Yang of Petal High School in Petal

Yujie Yang of Oak Grove High School in Hattiesburg

Mississippi’s semifinalists were selected from among more than 5,000 candidates nationwide. A total of 620 high school seniors were selected as semifinalists for 2022. These students form the pool from which the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars will be chosen.