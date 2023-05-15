JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Technology experts said artificial intelligence (AI) is more advanced than ever before. While this can be a good thing, there are some downfalls.

Officials said scammers are using AI technology in order to target their victims.

ChatGPT researcher Thomas Fellows said AI began with a convergent way of thinking, but it has progressed into a divergent way of thinking.

“You know, there are some very bad people in the world who will use this artificial intelligence to ultimately try to scam you, so you’ve got to be very careful. You know, Alan Turing, who came up with artificial intelligence about 90 years ago or about 80 years ago, I don’t think ever would have foresaw it becoming this advanced just because, again, it’s able to think like a human. It’s able to encompass the big five personality traits. It’s able to have practical intelligence, and it’s starting to have human judgment,” Fellows explained.

John O’Hara, the CEO of the Better Business Bureau (BBB) of Mississippi, said most scammers contact people through text messages, emails or phone calls.

“It’s just a way that they’ve improved their scams, you know, asking for identity, saying they’re updating your Social Security, your health insurance, telling you have tickets. Like I said, there was the ransom. You know, whether someone acted like they had someone,” said O’Hara.

Experts said one of the best ways to stay safe from possible scams is to use a two-step authentication while using all electronic devices.