OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – The University of Mississippi (UM) will hold its 169th Commencement ceremonies between Wednesday, May 4 and Sunday, May 8.

The schedule of events is as follows:

Wednesday, May 4

7:00 p.m. – Sally McDonnell Barksdale Honors College

Thursday, May 5

12:00 p.m. – School of Pharmacy

3:00 p.m. – School of Law

7:00 p.m. – Graduate School doctoral hooding

Friday, May 6

10:00 a.m. – Business School master’s degrees, Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts

12:00 a.m. – School of Education

1:00 p.m. – College of Liberal Arts master’s degrees, Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts

4:00 p.m. – School of Business Administration

7:00 p.m. – School of Journalism and New Media

7:00 p.m. – Celebration of Achievement, Gertrude C. Ford Center for the Performing Arts

Saturday, May 7

8:00 a.m. – Convocation, the Grove

10:30 a.m. – Patterson School of Accountancy

2:00 p.m. – School of Engineering

5:00 p.m. – General Studies

Sunday, May 8

9:00 a.m. – College of Liberal Arts

1:00 p.m. – School of Applied Sciences

Unless otherwise noted, each event will be held in The Sandy and John Black Pavilion. Convocation will also be moved to the Pavilion at 8:30 a.m. in the event of inclement weather.

Parking for ceremonies in the Pavilion will be available in the Pavilion Parking Garage and the Ford Center. Ushers will be available to provide parking assistance. Complimentary shuttles to the Pavilion will pick up from surrounding lots and drop off at a shuttle tent in front of the Pavilion. Guests may return to the same tent after to be returned to their cars. Carpooling is encouraged. Parking will not be permitted on roadways, sidewalks or grassy areas.

Accessible seating will be available at both the Pavilion and Ford Center. Speak with an usher upon arrival for assistance.