WIGGINS, Miss. (AP) — Residents in a south Mississippi school district will vote on a bond proposal to build a new high school and football stadium and make improvements to other schools.

The Stone County school board unanimously approved the bond issue earlier this month, WLOX-TV reported.

Voters will now decide the issue later this year. May 17 and Aug. 2 have been proposed as possible election days.

The school board hasn’t outlined the exact cost, but a resolution approving the hiring of an architecture firm last fall puts it at about $18 million, WLOX reported.

A recent presentation lists improvements to existing schools in the district, along with the new high school and football stadium.

If approved, the bond issue would also provide funds to prepare the infrastructure for future projects and expansion. That would take place on 85 acres (34 hectares) of land just west of Woodland Drive. Eventually, that property would include a combined elementary school for grades K-2 and 3-5, a middle school, the transportation department, central office and sports complex.

Plans for a new high school have not yet been shown publicly, but school officials say they want it to include more safety precautions, including fewer entry and exit points, and secure entrances for students and staff.

The school system is based in Wiggins, about 35 miles (56 kilometers) north of Gulfport.