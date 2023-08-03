JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On July 1, Senate Bill 2079 went into effect, but the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS) said trainings for school safety guardians will not begin for another year.

Under the scope of the law, the DPS develops a curriculum and training program to arm safety guardians within the school district. If acting under the scope of their role, school safety guardians have the license to use deadly force, similarly to police officers. The individual is immune from civil liability if acting lawfully as a guardian.

According to DPS Press Secretary and Public Relations Officer Bailey Martin, the department is working on the curriculum for the program. Bailey said that under the scope of the law, trainings across the state are not anticipated to occur until next summer. In other words, school safety guardians will be in Mississippi classrooms at the earliest in the 2024-2025 school year.

Despite this, school districts across the Jackson metro are implementing increased safety measures. According to Gene Wright, Director of Communications for Madison County Schools, only the Madison County Board of Education could approve the implementation of a safety guardian program. Until then, the school district is actively looking at ways to keep its students safe.

“We’re always reviewing our safety and security plans,” Wright said.

On Monday, the school district conducted an active threat exercise at Madison Central High School. Furthermore, Wright told WJTV 12 News that local law enforcement would be at every school in the school district starting Thursday for the 2023-2024 school year.